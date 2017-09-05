Selena Gomez Looks Soft, Sexy & Sweet On Milestone Cover Of ‘Business Of Fashion’ — See Pic

Selena Gomez is absolutely stunning on the cover of ‘Business of Fashion’s special #BoF500 issue, and it definitely fits in with the ‘Bad Liar’ and ‘Fetish’ universe! See the new pic.

Selena Gomez, 25, is such a beauty! The “Fetish” singer looks totally gorgeous on her cover of Business of Fashion‘s #BoF500 Print Edition, and it’s giving us #SG2 vibes. The mag has three alternative covers featuring Adwoa Aboah, Lily-Rose Depp and Kris Wu, but we definitely want Sel’s version above all! You can pre-order the print edition now for a Sept. 15 release, and it’ll hit stores worldwide on Sept. 18.

“The single most followed person on Instagram is 25-year-old pop superstar Selena Gomez, who started her career at the age of seven on Barney & Friends and matriculated from the Disney school of professional entertainment,” BoF editor Imran Amed writes in a letter for the issue, admitting that Sel has “that special something.” “Today, Gomez has connected with hundreds of millions of people with the kind of authenticity and vulnerability that was unheard of amongst my own childhood heroes,” he adds, “I caught up with Selena via Facetime, naturally, and got a glimpse inside her fascinating millennial mind.” Can’t wait for the interview!

Finally, Sel’s portrait was shot by her friend and fashion photographer Petra Collins, who also shot Sel’s tantalizing “Fetish” and “Bad Liar” single artwork. “Thank you for inspiring me to be me,” Sel gushed over her pal on Instagram recently. Well, she’s definitely a friend with benefits, because Petra is super talented, as we can see!

Check out Sel’s full cover:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sel’s cover? Tell us if you love it!