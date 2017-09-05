Sarah Hyland Gets Matching Butt Tattoo With Her BFF: See The Wild Pic & More Celeb Booty Ink

Sarah Hyland spent part of her Labor Day weekend getting inked with her best friend and we’ve got the sexy snap! The actress and her friend posed in tiny bikinis, where they showed off their matching booty tattoos!

Sarah Hyland, 26, is single and baring her booty for the camera! But, there’s a reason for her most recent bikini snap. The actress and her best friend, Katie Welch got matching tattoos of dinosaurs over the Labor Day weekend. The two took to Instagram on Sept. 4 to reveal their new ink — Sarah’s dinosaur tat on her right butt cheek and her Welch’s on her left butt cheek. The Modern Family star and her friend locked arms as they posed in booty-baring string bikinis. The pair looked back at the camera while they stuck out their behinds to show off their latest ink! Check out the full image, below!

Sarah appeared to have spent her holiday weekend with some gal pals by the pool. As you may know, she and her ex, Shadowhunters star, Dominic Sherwood. 27, split in the beginning of August 2017, after two years together. While the exes have yet to speak out about their split, it was reported that Sarah was the one who broke things off. However, reports claimed that the two will remain friends; their romance, on the other hand, apparently just ran its course.

Just before their split, Sarah actually appeared on Shadowhunters, where she played a guest role for two episodes. Both Sarah and Dominic seemed to be going strong during their stint on the Freeform show. Nonetheless, fans began to question the status of their relationship over the summer, when they hadn’t posted a photo with one another since May. Back in Feb. when HL chatted with Dominic, he explained how their relationship wasn’t perfect. The actor said that sometimes their romance wasn’t easy because of their widespread schedules, which ultimately left them on opposite sides of the country. However, Sarah seems to be in great spirits amidst the untimely breakup!

