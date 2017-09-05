Pumpkin Spice Everything: Cocktails, Beer, Ice Cream & More To Try For Fall

For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: pumpkin spice time! Now that it’s officially September and (almost) fall, here are some drinks, recipes and more you need to try if pumpkin is your life.

Pumpkin Spice Latte? Check. Pumpkin Pie Halo Top? Check. Pumpkin infused cocktails? Beer? Food? Check, check and check! If September is your favorite time of the year because you get to indulge in as many pumpkin flavored things as you can possibly find, then HollywoodLife.com understands. In fact, we have a bunch of cocktail and drink recipes, beers, smoothies, snacks and more that you need to add to your list of pumpkin things to eat. Sounds yummy, lets get started!

For starters you’ll find at least 10 different pumpkin-infused cocktail recipes in our click-thru gallery attached. These awesome recipes were provided to HollywoodLife.com by brands like Sparkling Ice, Belvoir, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Master of Mixes, Amaro Montenegro, D’USSE and Bombay Sapphire East Gin. We also have some really fun snacks, like Halo Top’s Pumpkin Pie flavor, RXBAR’s pumpkin spice, and not one, but two Jamba Juice smoothies. There is also a really yummy recipe for stuffed lentil by Explore Cuisine, as well as two kinds of pumpkin beers: Blue Moon and Leinenkugel’s.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about these delicious pumpkin items? Will you be trying any of them? Comment below, let us know!