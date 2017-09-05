Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Thrilled’ To Be Expecting Again — It’s A ‘Pleasant Surprise’

Kate Middleton’s pregnant again, & while the world’s ecstatic, no one’s more excited than her & Prince William! We learned exclusively this 3rd child was a total surprise, but the timing is perfect. Find out why!

Kensington Palace announced on Sept. 4 via Twitter that Kate Middleton, 35, is officially pregnant with royal baby number three! And while she and husband Prince William, 35, have been vocal about wanting a large family, their pregnancy news apparently came as a surprise. Regardless though, the entire royal family couldn’t be happier, and even Prince George, 4, can’t wait to be a big brother again. The best part? The sweet news comes at a time of year that’s normally very sad for William. Click here to see adorable pics of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“William and Kate are beyond thrilled that they are expecting again, they weren’t actively trying for another baby, so it was a very pleasant surprise,” a palace insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s also very bitter sweet timing, as it’s the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death this year, so although William has been feeling particularly sad, the new baby is affording him a lot of joy too.” So far, we know that the new royal is due in the spring, expecting to arrive no earlier than March and no later than May. As for the baby’s sex though, apparently that’s something even the expectant parents don’t know yet!

“William and Kate don’t know if it’s going to be a boy or a girl, and they have no preference, they’re just hoping for a healthy and happy baby,” our source added. Boy or girl though, George is thrilled for the new arrival! Princess Charlotte, 2, on the other hand doesn’t quite understand yet that she’s no longer going to be the youngest. “Charlotte is still too young to really understand what’s going on, but George is very excited to have another brother or sister,” our insider concluded. SO exciting! Prince Harry, 32, is also psyched.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

“Harry is probably the happiest of all the royals that William and Kate are expecting again, he’s pretty much as overjoyed as the new parents-to-be themselves!” another palace insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s also an amazing uncle and is overjoyed that he will soon have another niece and nephew to spoil.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are YOU excited for the third royal baby’s arrival?