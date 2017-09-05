National Cheese Pizza Day: $5 Large Pies At Pizza Hut & More Great Deals You Can Get On Sept. 5

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day! Here are the best deals you can get today only, including a whole pie for just $5.

National Cheese Pizza Day is today, Sept. 5. And note the specificity — if you eat a type of pizza today that isn’t cheese, the Pizza Police will probably come after you, so make sure you take advantage of one of these deals and play by the rules!!

First, Pizza Hut is offering $5 Large Cheese Pizzas today when you use the online code “SAYCHEESE.” They’re also offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas, and you can earn free pies when you sign up for Hut Rewards!

Get two or more Medium 2-topping pizzas at Domino’s for $5.99 each! You can also mix and match with Bread Twists, Salads, Pastas, 8-Piece Wings, Specialty Chicken, Boneless Chicken, Stuffed Cheesy Breads and more.

DoorDash — the best way to get your favorite food delivered — is celebrating the occasion by giving $10 off any pizza order with promo code “CHEESEPLEASE.”

Papa John’s will let you create an Extra Large 2-topping pizza for $11, or 2 Medium 2-topping pizzas for $6.99 each. Not bad!

Happy’s Pizza, which has 50 locations in Michigan, is giving out free personal cheese pizzas from 1:00-3:00 PM EST. Just sign up for the Happy Club here and show your email confirmation in store!

Don’t forget to post pics of your yummy pizza on social using #NationalCheesePizzaDay. Oh, and if you miss out, don’t worry, because National Pizza Day is Feb. 9. Can’t wait!

