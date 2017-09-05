Michelle Pfeiffer, 59, Stuns In Black & Gold Gown At Venice Film Festival — See Pics

Michelle Pfeiffer looked absolutely stunning in a black and gold dress at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5. See more pics of the ageless actress below!

While promoting her film Mother!, Michelle Pfeiffer looked flawless — almost like an Oscar statue — at the Film Festival. The stunning Michael Kors Collection dress looked amazing on her — it fit like a glove! She had her hair down, parted in the center, and styled in loose waves. Her makeup was also beautiful — she rocked a smokey eye and pink lips. Wow, she’s never looked better! Michelle accessorized the dress with a TOD’S Double T Evening Clutch and black satin Salvatore Ferragamo shoes with a very high gold heel.

Michelle hit the carpet alongside co-star Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law is half her age, but Michelle TOTALLY held her own. Both ladies looked gorgeous. Jennifer opted to wear her hair in a classic bun, and paired her dramatic smokey eye with a stunning, sheer ball gown by Dior. We can’t pick a favorite! Earlier in the day, Michelle wore a black, long-sleeved floral dress with black strappy heels. It was also amazing, but we preferred her glam, nighttime look!

We have seen some fabulous fashion at the Venice Film Festival! Along with Michelle and Jennifer, we loved the gorgeous lilac Atelier Versace gown that Amal Clooney wore next to her husband George Clooney on Sept. 2. Her faux bob was shiny and stunning and her makeup was done by one of the best — Charlotte Tilbury. Everyone has been bringing their fashion A-game to Italy! See all of the best looks in the gallery attached.

