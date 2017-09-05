Interview
Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry Her ‘Boyfriend’ — ‘We’re A Couple, We’re in Love’

For the first time, ‘Suits’ actress Meghan Markle is opening up about her relationship with Prince Harry — and why it’s so important they keep it private.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” Meghan Markle, 36, says of her “boyfriend” Prince Harry in her new interview with Vanity Fair. The pair met in 2016, and actually started dated long before anyone really found out, she told the magazine. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Of course, the Suits actress and her prince, 32, stays pretty private when it comes to their relationship — for now. “We’re a couple, we’re in love,” she reiterated. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Close friend and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was also interviewed for the piece; when asked why she thinks Harry is so into Meghan, she says “She’s got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down. It’s classy and timeless. When you’re talking to her, you feel like you’re the only person on the planet. And it’s just wonderful to see her so in love.”

The October issue of Vanity Fair appears on newsstands nationally on September 12