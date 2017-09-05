Taylor Swift Knocks Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ Off The Hot 100 Chart & Fans Pop The Champagne

Yas, Taylor Swift! Her megahit ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ has leapt to No. 1, effectively dethroning ‘Despacito.’ Fans are celebrating the end of Justin Bieber’s reign!

“Despacito” is OVER! Taylor Swift, 27, has overtaken Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s song ft. Justin Bieber on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her instant hit “Look What You Made Me Do,” and fans are thrilled that she’s ended JB’s 16-week streak. Had “Despacito” debuted for a 17th week at No. 1, it would have broken the tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for their collaboration “One Sweet Day.” So Mariah is safe for now!

T. Swift didn’t just debut at #1 — she had the highest amount of first week streams for a song by a woman ever, as Billboard reports. (Yeah, 84.4 million streams isn’t bad.) Previously, Adele held the record with 61.6 million streams of “Hello” during the song’s first week. Well done, Tay!

Fans are flipping at the news, alternating between directing congrats towards Taylor, cheering at JB’s defeat, and breathing sighs of relief that Mariah is in the clear. “Mariah Carey’s 16 week record was tied but it is now SAFE thanks to Taylor Swift,” one fan tweeted. “Ahhhhh Despacito is over,” another wrote. Check out all of the best reactions below!

Billboard Hot 100: 1. Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" (+76) *new peak* CONFIRMADO PELA BILLBOARD! pic.twitter.com/6DaCSQx0CI — Taylor Swift Chart (@chartsTS) September 5, 2017

Taylor Swift becomes the only female artist this year, and the only solo female artist since Adele's Hello to top the BBH100 chart. 👏👏💕👸 pic.twitter.com/iYtDJh7H4I — Taylor Swift PH (@SwiftiesManila) September 5, 2017

taylor swift is the first woman at #1 in 2017, such a legend. i'm so lucky for stanning her, i stan a queen pic.twitter.com/qd6lqMdVS8 — filipa (66 days) (@iwishyoutayIor) September 5, 2017

Taylor Swift is now the first and only woman to top the Hot 100 this year and first since Sia (as a lead) in 2016! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Xs05Q5tibv — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) September 5, 2017

Well, it’ll be a while before Tay approaches JB and Mariah’s tie, but if anyone can pull off a 17-plus-week streak, it’s her! We’ll be watching.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that “Look What You Made Me Do” has overtaken “Despacito” on the charts? Tell us what you think!