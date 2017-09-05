Kim Kardashian Poses Naked In A Tree & We’re Shook — See New Nude Pic

Sharon Osbourne better avert her eyes. Just hours after ‘The Talk’ host called Kim Kardashian ‘a ho’ for posing nude, the ‘KUWTK’ star shared a NEW nude pic on Instagram! And we LOVE it.

It looks like Kim Kardashian may have just handed Sharon Osbourne a major L! Just hours after The Talk host blasted Kim, 36, for constantly posing nude pics on Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did exactly that — she posted another naked pic. Could it have been Kim’s way of clapping back at Sharon? Eh, probably not, but the timing of it all is pretty awesome. And how amazing does Kim look while naked in a tree? We’re jealous. We actually wish we thought of posting an Instagram pic like that before she did. But alas, that’s why she’s Kim Kardashian — she’s the queen of posting epic nude pics! And guess what? It looks like the new pic will be featured in a yet-to-be-released book. “So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out on Sept 7th in NYC #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen,” Kim captioned the show on Sept. 5.

Obviously Sharon’s not going to be happy to see this new pic. As we previously told you, Sharon recently dissed Kim while speaking to The Telegraph, saying, “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism! [The Kardashians] live off their bodies. Half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

Interestingly, Sharon once posed nude for an Instagram pic and gave Kim a shoutout. Hmm… Anyway, see Kim’s hot new pic below!

