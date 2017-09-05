Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Romance Back On, Says Source: See Pic Of Romantic Beach Date

Back together again! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunited at the beach over Labor Day Weekend, and a new report claims their relationship is officially back ON six months after their split.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sure do love their paddleboarding, huh!? More than a year after he rode a paddleboard completely naked while they were on vacation, they were back out in the water on their boards once again in California over Labor Day Weekend. In a photo obtained by CelebrityWotNot.com, the pair can be seen in their swimsuits down by the water, with Orly carrying his board and Katy about to bend down for hers. Considering these two ended their relationship earlier this year, the beach reunion sparked major speculation that they’ve rekindled the romance.

“[They’re] back together,” an insider tells E! News. “They never stopped loving each other. They are both working on making it right this time.” In August, fans caught Katy and Orlando backstage at an Ed Sheeran concert together, and apparently, the lovebirds even indulged in PDA at the event. “They cuddled most of the night,” a witness told E! at the time. “She sat on his lap most of the night and they shared kisses. They looked like they were having the time of their lives.”

These two announced their split at the end of February, just days after they went to back-to-back Oscars parties together. At the time, they said in a statement that they were simply “taking respectful, loving space” from each other, making it seem like the breakup wouldn’t last forever. Clearly, they’ve found their ways back to one another! However, with Katy’s Witness tour kicking off later this month and lasting until the better part of this year, it may be quite difficult for them to find time for each other.

