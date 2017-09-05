Jeremy Meeks Confesses He’s Scared Of Disappointing Son, 7, After Leaving Wife For Chloe Green

In a rare interview, ‘Hot Felon,’ Jeremy Meeks showed his soft side when he admitted his young son means the world to him — & all he wants is to make him proud! Read his words here & prepare to swoon.

Turns out, despite cheating on and leaving his wife Melissa Meeks, 38, Jeremy Meeks, 33, is actually much more of a family man than we thought! In fact, his greatest fear is letting down his biological son Jeremy Meeks Jr., 7, and his two step-kids with Melissa, Robert, 11, and Ellie, 16. “I’m scared of failure and of disappointing my kids,” Jeremy confessed in a recent interview, according to Daily Mail. “I have a lot of people riding on me and rooting for me. My son looks up to me. So that’s what scares me the most is disappointing him.” Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

When asked what keeps him awake at night, Jeremy added, “I just want to do my best, be the best Jeremy Meeks and the best father I can be. That’s what keeps me awake.” Jeremy first rose to fame when his mugshot went viral back in 2014 and was soon deemed “the hottest convict ever.” Since his release from prison, Jeremy has had multiple modeling gigs — including walking in New York Fashion Week earlier this year. Clearly he’s determined to set a good example for his little boy.

Despite his lengthy prison stint, his now-estranged wife Melissa, stuck by him. However, after shocking photos surfaced of Jeremy kissing Tophshop heiress Chloe Green, 26, on a yacht in Turkey this past June, Melissa has revealed her and her kids’ lives have been torn apart. “I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken,” she told Daily Mail. “What sort of woman would do something like this to another woman? My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened.”

In the midst of his family troubles though, Jeremy revealed his son is still his main priority. He even admitted the most extraordinary moment of his life was when Jeremy Jr. was born. “It was the most amazing thing I’ve ever experienced. Oh, man! It’s so hard to put into words. It’s so hard to put feelings into words like that,” he gushed. In an effort to make his youngster proud, Jeremy is set on making sure children don’t go down the “wrong path” like he did.

“I want to help kids and make sure they don’t go down the wrong path — those who have no father figures or role models — and get guns out of their hands and show them something different,” the felon-turned-model said. He also also confessed in the interview that he is “very happy.” “I’m in a really good place mentally and emotionally,” he revealed.

