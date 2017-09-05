‘The Bold Type’ Tackles Sexual Assault & So Much More On Powerful Finale

How will Jane tell her boss she’s leaving? How will Sutton deal with Alex at work? And what will Kat do without Adena? All of these questions were answered on the powerful finale of ‘The Bold Type.’

The Bold Type hasn’t shied away of tackling real issues throughout the season, and that didn’t change with the finale. For Jane’s final assignment, she focused on a young woman who was sexually assaulted, who was living with the fact that her attacker was never persecuted. Every day, this woman stands in the park holding weights, and handing them off to others who were victims and also “carrying the weight” of being raped.

The story obviously is a tough one for Jane and with Jacqueline being very tough on her, she of course has a hard time telling her the news: she’s leaving Scarlet. After battling with her the entire episode and working hard to create a story with many angles, Jane finally gets the courage up to tell her, during their annual Fashion Week party. After giving her notice, Jane, Sutton and Kat head to the park together to show support. They definitely don’t see it coming, but Jacqueline also arrives, but not only to support others, but to carry the weight.

She reveals to Jane afterward that she herself was assaulted when she started her career, and she was being tough on her about the story for her own reasons — not because she didn’t trust Jane. She also had hid it until now since she was afraid of it ruining her career. Her story became Jane’s final piece at Scarlet. Yes, Jane still left.

In addition to the powerful story, we also got some romance — of course — in the finale. Sutton and Alex attempted to sneak around but apparently she was only good at that with Richard. Jacqueline caught them making out in the stairwell, which meant they each had to have an interview with HR. Unfortunately, that HR meeting also included Richard. Yes, she had to explain to him that she had sex with Alex… that’s not awkward at all!

Following killing it at Fashion week then feeling like she was killed at the HR meetings, she faced both her men at the wrap-up party; luckily for her, Alex was the nicest and told her he didn’t want to be the guy she was with when she was in love with someone else. So, he bowed out. Meanwhile, Richard made quite the confession: he told her he should have fought for her. (Uh yeah you should have.) But, I have a feeling he’ll get another chance. Their final scene ended with them in the elevator, looking at each other.

As for Kat, she wrapped herself completely into her work, focusing on getting their Twitter account to two million followers. However, after she got there, she found herself feeling empty. So, how did she solve it? She finally stamped her passport and headed overseas.

