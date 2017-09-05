‘James Bond’ Spoilers Reportedly Leak — Is This ‘Taken’-Like Story The Next Plot?

Daniel Craig is officially returning, but what will the follow up to ‘Spectre’ be about? A new report claims it’ll be more personal than the past films.

What’s next for the British spy? Well apparently not being a spy. “Bond quits the secret service, and he’s in love and gets married,” a source told Page Six about the next film, that will reportedly be titled, Bond 25. According to the insider, that wife will be Bond’s interest in Spectre, Dr. Madeleine Wann, played by Léa Seydoux. Apparently, the two are now married, but when she’s killed, Bond is headed back to the service. “The film’s like Taken with Bond,” the source added.

Of course, Daniel Craig, 49, has confirmed he’ll be back for the film, which is set to be released in November 2019. “I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been quite cagey about it,” he recently told Stephen Colbert when he confirmed the news. “I’ve been doing interviews about it all day and people have been asking me and I’ve been kind of coy but I kind of felt like, if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you.”

He also said this fifth Bond film will most likely be his last. “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait,” he said.

It came to a surprise that Daniel decided to join the film, after previously bashing it. In an interview with Britain’s Time Out in 2015, he had said he wasn’t sure he’d be back after Spectre. “Who the f— knows? At the moment, we’ve done it. I’m not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money,” he said. “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

