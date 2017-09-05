Wait — Is Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready For It?’ Actually About Harry Styles? Fans Are Freaking

If you thought Taylor Swift’s new track ‘…Ready For It’ was about her current beau Joe Alwyn you could be right — or dead wrong. Fans have been dissecting the song and now think it’s about Tay’s ex Harry Styles!

We can’t get the lyrics to Taylor Swift‘s new track “…Ready For It” out of our heads. We also can’t stop thinking about who the song is actually about and we’re not alone, as fans have been trying to decide whether the song is about the 27-year-old songstress’ new beau Joe Alwyn, 26, or her ex Harry Styles, 23. And believe us, there is a compelling argument on both sides. Here’s why so many fans think that Tay is actually referencing the former 1D member on the latest track off her upcoming album Reputation.

First off, many fans think that the “younger than my exes” lyric is referencing Joe, who is definitely younger than Tay’s former lovers Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36. However, the line could also be about Harry, who was the youngest guy Tay dated after hooking up with John Mayer, 39, and Jake Gyllenhaal, 36. See what we’re saying there? Then Tay goes on to reference a “ghost” in the lyrics, “First time that I saw him / Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted / But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom.” This could very clearly be construed as a response to Harry’s hit song “Two Ghosts,” which almost everyone believes is about Tay. Come on, how can you hear, “same lips red, same eyes blue,” and NOT think of T Swizzle? And Tay’s line about the “girls he had loved and left haunted” could be referencing Harry’s high profile relationships with stars like Kendall Jenner, 21, and Cara Delevingne, 25.

HollywoodLifers, do you think “…Ready For It” is about Harry or Joe? Let us know below! Then there are the lyrics, “But if I’m a thief / He can join the heist and / We’ll move into an island.” So, this part is a little bit of a reach, but Tay and Harry did take a trip to the British Virgin Islands together back in January 2013. The vacay was noteworthy because rumors of a split began swirling after Tay was seen leaving on a boat for St. John’s all by her lonesome. Interesting. But is it enough to prove “…Ready For It?” is about Harry and not Joe? Who knows! Click here to see Harry’s craziest looks., do you think “…Ready For It” is about Harry or Joe? Let us know below!

