Is Iggy Azalea Dating PARTYNEXTDOOR? See The Evidence Of Their Possible Romance

It looks like Iggy Azalea may have a new boyfriend, as a new report claims she went on a romantic dinner date with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Could they be Hollywood’s hottest new couple? See the pics here.

Is there a hot new romance within the music industry? Believe it or not, rapper Iggy Azalea was pictured going to dinner with R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR this weekend, and according to MediaTakeOut, they’re reportedly dating! Iggy, 27, and PARTYNEXTDOOR, 24, were actually pictured arriving at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on Sept. 3, so it’s definitely possible they went on a dinner date together. But then again, they could just be friends. Yet, MediaTakeout insists Iggy’s “got herself a new man.” SEE THE PICS OF IGGY AND PND HERE AND HERE!

Iggy and PND aren’t engaging in any hot PDA in the pics above, but she is seen exiting his car after sundown. Obviously, that’s optimal time for a romantic date night. But again, there’s no significant proof that they’re dating yet. We will say, however, that if they are dating, we approve! Iggy’s last relationship with NBA player Nick Young was tumultuous — as you’ll recall, he was caught on video saying he cheated on her — so we’d love to see her happy and with someone who’s going to treat her right.

And even if this potential new romance with PND doesn’t work out, Bow Wow will likely be waiting in the wings. As we told you, he recently took to Twitter to say he wanted to have sex with Iggy. And no, we’re not joking. “Oh my gawd Iggy Azalea got me feeling some type a way. Yall know I’m nasty i swear for god I would [tongue emoji] [peach emoji],” he wrote on Aug. 31.

We must also note that Iggy was linked to French Montana, following her split from Nick Young. And before these new pics emerged, PND was last linked to Kylie Jenner.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Iggy Azalea and PND as a couple? Would you support their relationship? Tell us below!