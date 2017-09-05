Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: She Gets ‘Weak In The Knees’ When He Serenades Her With Love Songs

There are definitely perks to having a musician for a beau! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY even though Gwen Stefani has amazing pipes, she dies when Blake Shelton sings to her!

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, have been defining couple goals for almost two years now and it’s cause they just continue to wow each other (and us!) in so many ways. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the “Hollaback Girl” singer still totally swoons when her beau sings a little diddy for her. Of course, wouldn’t you just die if your man had pipes like Gwen’s country crooner? Click here to see pics of Blake with Gwen’s kids.

“Gwen gets absolutely weak in the knees when Blake sings to her,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “One of her favorite things in the world is when her pulls out his guitar and serenades her with one of his sweet ballads. Whether they are in her house in LA, at his ranch in Oklahoma or somewhere on the road in between, Gwen just falls deeper in love with Blake every time he sings her one of her favorite songs of his. It is sweet, romantic and has become another one of the special things Gwen loves about her man.”

While rumors are currently swirling the couple may be expecting their first child together, and Blake’s first child EVER, nothing has been officially confirmed. Gwen’s tummy appears to be just a bit rounder, and as an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Gwen appears to be carrying herself the same way she did when he was pregnant with her last baby, her now 2-year-old son Apollo. If the couple did have a baby, another insider told us that their inner circle would be anything but shocked!

HollywoodLifers, would you swoon if Blake serenaded you? Let us know below!