Donald Trump Officially Rescinding DACA: We Can’t ‘Admit Everyone Who Wants To Come Here’

The Trump administration has announced that it will officially be ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), severing vital protection for some children of undocumented immigrants. DACA allowed some undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to stay in the country, go to college, and work legally. It has provided protection to over 800,000 immigrants since former president Barack Obama signed it into legislation in 2012. Jeff Sessions made the announcement about the end of DACA on Sept. 5.

“The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions confirmed during a press conference. “The DACA program was implemented in 2012 and essentially provided a legal status for recipients for a renewable two year term, worker authorization, and other benefits, including participation in the social security program to 800,000 mostly-adult, illegal aliens. The policy was implemented unilaterally to great controversy and legal concern after Congress rejected legislative proposals to extend similar benefits on numerous occasions to this same group of illegal aliens.”

He added, “We cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It’s just that simple. That would be an open borders policy and the American people have rightly rejected that. Therefore, the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year. That means all cannot be accepted. This does not mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way. It means we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them. It is with these principles and duties in mind, and in light of imminent litigation, that we reviewed the Obama administration’s DACA policy.” HERE IS DONALD TRUMP’S FULL STATEMENT

President Donald Trump, 71, campaigned on ending DACA during the 2016 presidential election, promising his voters that it’d be part of his larger mission to curb undocumented immigration into the United States. But since taking office in January 2017, he seemingly cooled on the DACA hate, instead expressing some sympathy for the thousands upon thousands of children it protects. At one point, he said that he wants to treat DREAMers (Development Relief And Education for Alien Minors) with “heart.”

A group of large business owners, including Apple’s Tim Cook and FaceBook’s Mark Zuckberg, signed a letter addressed to Trump asking him not to rescind DACA. Sadly, their pleas fell on deaf ears. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, there’s been increased pressure on the president and his administration by immigration rights activists, as well as some sympathetic lawmakers, to extend DACA to protect those affected by the catastrophe. But, some conservative states, including Texas, threatened to sue the Trump administration if he didn’t repeal DACA by September 5, 2017. It seems that their threat worked. The details are still fuzzy on how the DACA repeal will occur — whether the effects will be felt immediately, or if it will be a more gradual roll out. It’s unclear what will happen to the thousands of DREAMers relying on the program.

