Oh snap! Brie Bella is ‘really pissed off’ at John Cena, as seen in a new sneak peek from the Sept. 6 season two premiere of ‘Total Bellas.’ During a private chat with sister Nikki, Brie says she refuses to introduce her baby to John. Find out why!

When Season 2 of Total Bellas premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Brie Bella is going to let the world know how she really feels about her sister, Nikki Bella‘s, fiancee, John Cena. And unfortunately for him, she’s not a fan. “I’m actually really pissed off,” Brie tells Nikki in the sneak peek video above, before explaining why. “I just feel like when it comes to family, John’s never in the picture. He is always gone.” Nikki, however, doesn’t agree, as she quickly responds, “Oh my god! That is not true. My man is part of this family and I’m pretty much like his wife.”

“But you’re not his wife. Which is another reason why he shouldn’t be shu shu,” Brie fires back. And for those who may not know, Shu shu means uncle in Chinese. “If you don’t want your baby girl to call him shu shu, don’t,” Nikki says. “Well she’s not going to,” Brie adds before Nikki storms off. Oh, and Brie also says her daughter will never know John, as she won’t introduce them to each other. Ouch!

And once back at the dinner table, Brie tells John how she feels. “Really [you’re] not an uncle yet to my baby,” she says. “You have to prove it to the family. I thought you guys were coming to help out because Bryan and I went and helped you guys out with both your surgeries.” But John is quick to point out that Brie’s husband, [Daniel] Bryan, isn’t even at the dinner, so maybe she should be questioning her husband’s commitment to the family, and not his. “So why isn’t Bryan joining us tonight?” John asks Nikki. Oh snap!

We can’t wait to see the rest of this drama unfold when Total Bellas returns to E! on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m.

