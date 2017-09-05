‘Below Deck’ Premiere Recap: Season 5 Kicks Off With The ‘Greenest’ Crew Valor’s Ever Had

Yikes! The season 5 premiere of ‘Below Deck’ didn’t go off without a hitch! With the only returning veterans, Kate Nico and Captain Lee, the brand new crew had their work cut out for them! So, did the first charter end in disaster? There’s only one way to find out…

Below Deck is back! And, on the season 5 premiere, although yacht veterans, Kate [Chastain], Nico [Scholly] and Captain Lee [Rosbach] were back for another successful season, the waters were a bit choppy on their first charter. Just before the premiere, HL exclusively sat down with Kate and Nico, who filled us in on the new crew members — Stew Jennifer [Howell], stew Brianna[Adekeye], chef Matt [Burns], deckhand Baker [Manning], deckhand Bruno [Duarte], deckhand Chris [Brown]. Each of the 6 members were pretty much green [meaning new to yachting], aside from some minor experience by some. So, Kate and Nico — who Captain Lee was relying heavily on — knew they had to train some new stews and deckhands; But, they didn’t know how challenging it would be. So, let’s get right into it, shall we?

First, we met this season’s new crew! As you know, Kate, the chief stew is back. And, you all know Kate — outspoken, confident, hard-working, and witty. “Yachting is like hooking up with an ex, I don’t liKe committing to it, but I don’t mind working for 6 weeks to get the tips,” she said of her time back on a yacht. Long story short, Kate is an avid yacht-y, but she’s been keeping her legs on land.

Then we met Chef Matt, who’s a confident, yet quiet; something Kate quickly caught on to. However, he’s east on the eyes and he’s still a bit of a mystery. But, when he bumps into one of the new stews, Brianna on his way in, we were able to instantly sniff out a potential foreshadowed romance. He said she was “beautiful” in the confessional. Here we go. So, Bri — She’s a free spirited, relaxed girl. She has a bit of experience yachting, but she’s new to this season and the ship.

And, then came the “rookie,” as Captain Lee said, Jen, who’s also a new stew. Jen has zero experience yachting. She explained that she’s so obsessed with boats, that she once dated a guys because he owned a boat. We weren’t even 8 minutes into the premiere and Jen said, having a boat is like “having an orgasm,” that’s how good it is. And, we have a feeling Jen may need a little more training than Bri. Good luck, Kate!

Then, we met Bruno for a few brief seconds. And, although he was excited to be there… like really excited… he was a bit lost and in his own world. And, then came along, Chris Brown, you know, “like the famous guy,” he said to Kate. Chris, not to be confused with the singer, has zero experience. He even admitted, “I’m green as f–k.” Well, at least he knew the lingo.

After we met all of the new crew members, it was time for Nico and Kate to show everyone the ropes. While the new members were getting their feet with charter work, we got to know some of them very well. Chris admitted that he was celibate for 26 years because of his Christian faith. However, now he’s ready to get wild. And, Baker explained herself as a southern chick who’s less of a debutante, and more of a “deb-not.” She was actually one of the deckhands who caught on the most to what Nico taught the group.

After the intros, it was time for a staff meeting, where Captain Lee laid down the ground rules, which he said weren’t a lot of rules… [1] work hard; [2] if you’re taught something, don’t screw it up; [3] don’t embarrass yourself and don’t embarrass the boat; [4] no drinking on the charter; [5] all of the tips are divided up evenly; but, if you don’t deserve the same amount, then there’s also a plane ticket in your envelope. Not scary at all…

Finally it was the first day of charter. The crew has a group of “adrenaline junkies” coming on board, as Kate would say. And, speaking of Kate, who’s known for her precise managerial skills, she was trying her hardest not to be strict with her stews. However, she didn’t have a lot to work with. First things first, Nico and his deckhands had to navigate the yacht out to of the dock. Now, at that point, Nico had trained his crew — Chris, Bruno and Baker — the best he could. And, they did it! Nico had a big sigh of relief to say the least. But, he may have sighed too soon…

One of the key things he taught the deckhands was that they had to secure the yacht cushions where the guests sit, so that nothing flew away when they set sail. Well, a few minutes into the trip, and some of the deck cushions were in the water. “They’re greener than I thought they were,” Captain Lee hilarious admitted in the confessional.

While the entire charter for the adventurous guests didn’t go as smooth as Kate, Nico and Captain Lee had hoped, things were moving along. However, it was easy to point out the seemingly obvious weak links within the crew — Jen and Bruno. Poor Bruno was just lost; he didn’t pick up any of the deckhand routines, whatsoever. But, he tried. And, it was the same with Jen. It was easy to identify that Kate was trying trying hard with Jen, who she had to watch like a hawk, but nothing really seemed to register. Jen showed up to breakfast in the wrong uniform and couldn’t find Captain Lee’s cabin, amongst other things.

One crew member who had a smooth first charter? — Chef Matt! His meals were raved about by the guests and he had every meal prepared perfectly, and on time. And, a big bonus? Matt and Kate got along just fine.

Basically, the premiere of season 5 was very telling as to who will play what role this time around. However, it’s only episode 1. And, by the looks of the upcoming previews, we’re in for a wild ride! Until next week…

HollywoodLifers, sound off on the Below Deck season 5 premiere!