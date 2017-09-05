‘AGT’ Recap: Darci Lynne Shocks Judges With Amazing ‘Natural Woman’ Ventriloquist Act

We’ve finally made it to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals! Follow along on ‘AGT’ recap to see crowd-favorite performers like Darci Lynn, DaNell & Greater Works, Mike Yung & more!

Yoli Mayor was saved in the first live shows, but received some criticism from Simon Cowell, who wanted her to strip back her performance and show her raw talent. Yoli did just that, appearing on stage in casual garb and dimmed lights, singing “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. Following her performance, Simon proclaimed, “You are BACK! What a beautiful performance, what a beautiful song.” Heidi Klum even got tearful as she told Yoli how lovely her performance was. Vote for Yoli, ya’ll!

Eric Jones took the stage next, after sharing his young son was watching him perform magic live for the first time. Eric performed a close-up coin trick with each of the judges. Beginning with four coins, Eric had a coin disappear in each of the judges hands and he did it with incredible stage presence. “Eric, I think you’re ready for the finals,” Simon complimented the magician. Whoa! Make sure to vote for Eric if you want to see him again!

Thank goodness we’re seeing DaNell Daymon & Greater Works. DaNell told the story of his personal struggles, when he found out that the man he thought was his father, wasn’t, and he contemplated suicide while in the Navy. The group leader with a powerful story lead his Greater Works in performing “Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith. The gorgeous, empowering, inspiring performance got a long standing ovation from the judges and crowd. “JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL!” Mel B exclaimed. This guys are the real deal and I, for one, am so happy they’re still on the show! Make sure you vote for DaNell Daymon & Greater Works!

Comedian Preacher Lawson brought the laughs to the Dolby Theater, of course, with his amazing standup performance. Preacher cracked jokes about his ex’s big forehead, saying that’s why they “couldn’t have kids” because their spawn would look like Jimmy Neutron. He then revealed that “ex” was Tyra Banks! Shade — but funny shade! The judges, except maybe Tyra, were loving it! “You are going to get everything you’ve ever dreamed of,” Howie Mandel praised, while Simon questioned how Preacher doesn’t have his own sitcom yet. Do you think Preacher should be in the finals? Make sure to vote!

Johnny Manuel came out with an amazing original, raw song, featuring those high notes that make him so amazing! While the judges wished Johnny sang a diva-licious, powerful ballad, they still complimented his gorgeous voice. While Johnny wanted to veer away from the “diva” connotation, Howie and Mel B both wished he stayed in that lane. Heidi and Simon, on the other hand, enjoyed the original song and had nothing but good things to say. We’ll see what happens!

Next up was Billy & Emily with their death-defying roller-blading act. Performing the trick that broke Emily’s hand in 11 places, these two literally pulled out al the tricks! Emily held on to Billy with her TEETH while he spun her around, and in the final trick, Billy threw his sister OFF THE STAGE. WHAT. “This is everything we’ve always hoped this show would be — it was strange, it was terrifying” Simon complimented. I can’t imagine what else these two have up their sleeves.

Young Evie Claire gave a heart-wrenching performance of “Yours” by Ella Henderson for her sick father, who still wasn’t able to attend the show because of his illness. With a pink mic, surrounded by gorgeous pink flowers, Evie sat at her piano and delivered her beautiful song. Her Florence Welch meets Regina Spektor voice was on-point tonight and the judges agreed! “You are gutsy,” Simon told her, “Your dad is going to be so proud of you,” Simon said as he choked back his words. In my opinion, this was Evie’s best performance yet!

Sarah and Hero were next up with a beachy-themed performance to “Walking on Sunshine!” From playing volleyball, to jumping on a jet skis, to skateboarding and playing frisbee, Hero and his brother Loki were the lifeguards we didn’t know we needed! Some of the performance was a little messy, like Hero missing his frisbee catch, but dog-lover Simon didn’t care at all. Howie reminded the crowded that Sarah put together this amazing act in just 5 days! The best part of it all, Hero and Loki didn’t care about the feedback — they were wrestling over a frisbee the whole time. Ha!

America’s new favorite redhead Chase Goehring retuned with another original called “What Is Love” inspired by his friend who kept getting into bad relationships. Bringing in more of his quick vocals, Chase showed off his amazing singing talent and gorgeous songwriting talent. The judges loved his originality and Howie added that if “Ed Sheeran and Logic had a baby, it would be Chase.” Honestly, truer words have never been spoken.

Darci Lynne introduced us to another puppet named Edna and left me feeling one way… shook. Singing Carole King’s “Natural Woman,” one of the hardest songs to sing because the only one who can cover it as well as Carole is Aretha Franklin, Darci knocked it out of the park. With her mouth literally closed belting out the song, Darci’s older puppet “Edna” serenaded her crush Simon Cowell. Simon literally blushed as Darci walked over to the judge’s panel and continued to sing in Simon’s ear. This girl WILL be in the finals — you heard it here first.

Mike Yung is one of the best singers on this show and he is one step away from the finals of America’s Got Talent. Singing “Don’t Give Up On Me” by Solomon Burke, Mike blew everyone away and proved that he totally deserves a spot in the finals! Mel B, who was Mike’s biggest critic of all, admitted that she finally got it and called it his best performance of the season! Mike needs your votes to make it to the finals!

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to make it into the finals from this crew?

