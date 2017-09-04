Hyperemesis Gravidarum: 5 Things To Know About Kate’s Rare Pregnancy Sickness

Another Royal Baby is on the way and another bout of hyperemesis gravidarum for Kate Middleton. What is this rare pregnancy sickness the duchess suffered through with her first two children? Find out here!

1. It’s morning sickness — but really bad. Hyperemesis gravidarum presents itself when a pregnant mother, like Kate Middleton, 35, begins to suffer through nausea and vomiting that is way more severe than the typical morning sickness most expectant mamas experience during their pregnancy, according to CNN. Seeing as Kate has dealt with this in both her previous pregnancies with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 — our sympathies totally go out to her while she suffers through it for a third time while carrying her third Royal Baby with Prince William, 35, whose upcoming arrival was announced on Sept. 4!

2. It is an extremely rare pregnancy condition. Hyperemesis gravidarum affects between 1% – 3% of all pregnant women, according to the Hyperemesis Education and Research Foundation. Well, guess Kate is special, in a weird way? Well, a sucky way. Click here to see pics of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

3. It is most commonly found in women who are very sensitive to the increase in hormone levels that come with pregnancy. There is a usual rise in increase of the hormone estrogen during a woman’s menstrual cycle. “But once a woman achieves pregnancy, the ovary at the beginning and later on the placenta makes much higher levels of estrogen and progesterone; and very high levels of estrogen in general can have an effect on a part of the brain called the chemoreceptor zone and it causes nausea,” Dr. James Liu, now the chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, UH Cleveland Medical Center, told CNN during the duchess’ first pregnancy with Prince George in 2012. This has got to be rough, considering that hormone levels during pregnancy can rise between 100 to 1,000 times the amount a woman would experience during her normal menstrual cycle.

4. The symptoms that come with the sickness, including extreme nausea and vomiting, can be managed. Most often, pregnant women with hyperemesis gravidarum and extreme vomiting are treated on an outpatient basis, where the mother-to-be receives anti-nausea medication, usually a pill. But an excessive amount of vomiting can lead to dehydration which can be a serious concern. However, that can be treated, along with abnormal levels of electrolytes or blood minerals, by receiving intravenous fluids at the hospital.

5. Kate is currently getting all the care she needs to get her through this. The mama of two (soon to be three!) is being cared for at Kensington Palace, according to a statement released earlier today. However, she has been hospitalized before for complications related to the sickness while pregnant with Charlotte, so her team is on alert. Luckily, the nausea usually subsides by the end of the mother’s first trimester, said Dr Liu, who is not involved in treating the duchess. “The first 12 weeks of the pregnancy is the most common time we see this,” Dr. Liu said.

