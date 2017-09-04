Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Define Couple Goals While Holding Hands After NYC Dinner Date

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been hopping all over NYC and finally made it to one of the hottest spots in town: Nobu. The two were seen leaving the restaurant on Sept. 3 and the way they clasped hands is too cute!

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, are making the most of their romantic trip to NYC! They have been spotted on tons of cute outings around Manhattan this weekend, but on Sept. 3 they were seen having the most casual of date nights at one of the trendiest restaurants in town. The pair, who have been dating about nine months, were seen exiting Nobu restaurant together and completely defined couple goals as they sweetly clasped hands while making their way onto the city streets. Click here to see Selena and The Weeknd’s cutest photos.

The two truly kept things casual, with the “Fetish” singer donning white leggings and an over-sized, grey knit sweater and adding a messy top knot for good measure. She also wore a pair of tennis shoes, a large rose gold watch, hoops, and carried a red handbag made by her fave designer, Coach. The Weeknd stuck to his usual style, sporting a blue denim jacket with red checkered-sleeves and a beige baseball cap.

This is just the latest in a string of adorable dates the couple has been on while visiting NYC. They were spotted grabbing gelato at GROM, playing with puppies at an NYC pet store and totally twinning in leather outfits while holding hands wandering the streets of the Big Apple. Wherever these two go fun seems sure to follow! Whether it’s something super casual or a high-end affair.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd’s adorable NYC date night out? Let us know below!