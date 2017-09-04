Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin: Why She Likes Dating Hunky Athletes More Than Rappers

Sparks are flying between Kendall Jenner and NBA pro Blake Griffin and our insider has the EXCLUSIVE details on why the reality star is definitely a fan of dating athletes now!

There’s no denying that Kendall Jenner, 21, and Blake Griffin, 28, make one attractive couple! She’s a model, he’s a basketball star, what’s not to like! And, according to our sources, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has taken a serious liking to dating athletes! I mean, can you actually blame her! Want more pics of this attractive pair? Check them out right here!

“Kendall and Blake just clicked immediately, there was a huge mutual attraction and they also have a very similar sense of humor,” a source close to Kendall tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall definitely prefers dating an athlete over a rapper — she really loves what amazing shape Blake is in and finds him to be sexy as hell. Right now they’re spending all their free time together and seeing where things go, but Kendall is super into Blake, more so than I’ve ever known her to be. It’s early days but this is looking like the real deal and could get very serious very fast.” Wow!

However, word has it her former flame A$AP Rocky, 28, isn’t thrilled to be seeing Kendall out and about with a new man! “A$AP is very aware of Kendall and Blake and it honestly does make him a little jealous,” a source previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has fun with Kendall but up until now hadn’t really been obsessed with her or anything. He liked seeing her when it was convenient for both of them but didn’t make her his top priority. Looks like it was his loss because Blake is putting in some serious work. He’s into Kendall and making a big move. He definitely wants to be the only guy in her life.” He’s into her. She’s into him! Sounds like this romance is on the fast track!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU hoping Kendall and Blake get serious? Let us know your thoughts below!