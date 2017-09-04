JAY-Z Showers Beyonce In Love By Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ At Made In America Festival

It’s not just Labor Day – Sept. 4 is Beyonce’s birthday! JAY-Z got the party started early at the Made In America festival, leading the thousands there to serenade his beloved wife with a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday!’

Forget Labor Day – it’s Labor Bey. (Bey-bor Day?) Well, Sept. 4 both marks the U.S. holiday celebrating workers, and the 36 th birthday of one Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter – aka Beyonce. A day before she turned the big three-six, Bey’s bae JAY-Z, 47, made sure she knew how loved she was. While Hova was on stage for the finale of the 2017 Made In America festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he took a moment to lead the massive crowd in a huge sing-along of “Happy Birthday.” Amazing!

“Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” JAY said, according to E! News. Bey and her daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, were there to hear JAY’s birthday message, and the two of them danced around while JAY performed. The couple’s newborn twins – Rumi and Sir – were spotted at the festival on Sept. 2, but were not seen at papa Carter’s set. Well, it was pretty late and these babies need their sleep. It’s good to hear that Blue got to stay up late. After all, Bey needed her dance partner.

It’s been quite a year for Queen Bey. After releasing her critically acclaimed album Lemonade in early 2016, she and Jay not only patched up their marriage, they added to their family! Their twins were born on June 13, and less than two months later, Bey’s body was back in formation. Though she has shed the baby weight thanks to a ride-or-die dedication to SoulCycle, Jay is fine if she keeps her “Mom Curves.” The “4:44” rapper is obsessed with Bey’s post-baby body, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, saying that he can’t keep his hands off of her.

So, does that mean Jay’s got 36 problems but PDA isn’t one? It seems like everything is great between JAY and Bey. Hova has even buried the hatchet with Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles, 31. Remember, it was Solance who physically attacked JAY in an elevator at the 2014 Met Gala. While the exact cause of the fight has never been 100% confirmed, many have suspected that Jay’s alleged infidelity was behind Solange’s rage. Whatever cause the fight, Jay confirmed that he and Solange are “cool” and that he considers her a “sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister.”

What do you think about JAY getting the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to Beyonce, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that was the sweetest thing ever?