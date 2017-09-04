Downward Gaze: Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Master The Seductive Instagram Pose

Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more of the hottest celebs are always mastering the biggest IG trends — especially when it comes to striking a pose. The ‘downward gaze’ is easy to try and the results are so flattering!

Want to look effortlessly fabulous? If so, it’s time to consider giving one of the hottest Instagram trends a try like many of your favorite celebrities. Kylie Jenner, 20, Gigi Hadid, 22, Bella Thorne, 19, Ariel Winter, 19, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and more sizzling stars are opting for the “downward gaze.” The popular social media pose is as easy as it sounds and the results look amazing, since it gives the viewer a candid and natural vibe. Whether lounging poolside, turning up the heat for a photo shoot or soaking up the rays by the beach — the stars make it a point to look away from the camera and show off their very best angles. Another bonus to looking down when all made up: your flawless eye shadow will be on full display!

Kylie always slays the IG trends, whether it’s the “insta sit,” “bambi pose” or anything relatively sexy. The reality star and makeup maven continually puts her curves on display, but tones it down with a casual gaze off into the distance. Ariel also gave the fad a go this summer, flaunting her bikini body while looking away from the camera on Memorial Day. The Modern Family actress also slayed the game in another cleavage-baring selfie, showing off her Rapunzel-length locks for her followers on May 20. Instead of smiling from ear to ear and saying “cheese,” these stars are keeping it simple. Gigi is a super model, so we expected her to pioneer the trend and she surpassed expectations when posing seductively in the car after the 2017 Met Gala.

Even Bernice Burgos, 37, loves to do the “downward gaze.” The model and former video vixen last did the pose on Sept. 2, alongside the caption, “It’s crazy how someone can love you and hate you at the same time…but this will forever be me.” Since she looks deep in contemplation, it’s the perfect time to share a thoughtful message. Instagram enthusiasts know all about this. Bella, who boasts over 14 million followers herself, also slayed the trend recently, while posing braless in a fur jacket. The Famous In Love actress is one of the many stars giving it a sexy new flare, including Kendall Jenner, 21, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and more! Click through our full gallery!

