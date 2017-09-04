Demi Rose: What She Really Thinks About Kylie Jenner After Dating Tyga

Tyga’s gorgeous ex Demi Rose is sharing her thoughts on Kylie Jenner! Just what does she think of the young makeup mogul? Her words might surprise you!

When Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, parted ways in spring 2016 for the last time, fans were furious to discover that, in absolutely no time, he start seeing another curvaceous beauty — Demi Rose, 22! And although their romance was short-lived, Demi quickly became a name to watch out for! Heck, just last week month she was spied partying with Drake, 30! Now the dazzling model is sharing her thoughts on the world-famous girl she was constantly compared to when she stepped out with the rapper! Head here to check out a ton more pics of Demi strutting her stuff!

“I respect her and never said anything bad about her,” the British model told the Daily Mail of Kylie. “There are no bad vibes, between us, I think. People will always hate on me, I guess. I don’t let the negativity get to me, it never ever gets to me. I’m so happy and I get more love than I ever have online.” Taking the high road and we kind of love it! Demi also revealed just how big an impact dating Tyga had on her public profile.

“I was quite known before I even met him. But I’m still referred to as ‘Tyga’s ex.’ We still talk now and then, you know, just, ‘how are you?'” she shared. She also revealed that she struggled with an eating disorder during her teenage years which brought her weight down to a shocking 81 lbs! “I had a curvy figure at 16 and wanted to lose a load of weight so I went through a period of getting so skinny and putting myself on a strict diet. I was so unhappy and hated my body. One day I woke up and realized I had to get better for myself. I started going to the gym, eating normally, and now I’m so confident with my body.” Glad to hear it, Demi!

