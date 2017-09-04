Blac Chyna Urging Tiny To Post ‘Super Hot’ Pics To Drive T.I. Crazy & Keep His Attention

T.I. hasn’t been this into Tiny in years! Could it because she’s taken some of her pal Blac Chyna’s advice? Our source has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, has been taking control of her image this summer and we’re not the only ones noticing! Her hubby T.I., 36, can’t get enough of her toned new look and her confidence! It’s possible all these changes are the result of some advice from fellow stunner Black Chyna, 29! According to our insiders, she’s been telling Tiny to own her sex appeal and her man is going to take notice! Boy was she right! Check out more pics of T.I. and Tiny right here!

“Blac Chyna is giving a lot of advice to Tiny about how to play Tip and keep him hot for her,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chyna is encouraging Tiny to sex it up and to post super hot photos to drive Tip crazy and keep his attention. She’s also encouraging Tiny to be photographed going out on her own with her friends a lot more, so Tip knows she’s not just sitting around at home waiting for him. And, it’s definitely working, Tip is going insane seeing his woman out, looking super hot, flirting with other guys and getting all this attention. For a long time he viewed her more as a mom-type figure than as a hot and sexy woman in her own right, but that’s clearly changing—and it’s working, Tip is playing right into Tiny’s hands right now.” Good for you, Tiny!

As we previously reported, following the cheating rumors involving Master P and Tiny, she didn’t cave and ask T.I. for forgiveness. Instead she stood her ground and defended herself. “The old Tiny would have been apologizing and begging him not to get upset after the Master P rumors but there’s a new one in town,” a friend of hers told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She told him what was up and then went out and had fun with her friends. She’s still in love with Tip but she’s not letting him call all the shots anymore, she’s feeling her power and independence and loving it.” We’re loving it too!

HollywoodLifers, are you digging Chyna’s advice as much as us? Let us know!