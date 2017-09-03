Zayn Malik Teases New Song ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ With A High-Octane Explosive Preview: Watch

Get ready for Zayn Malik to steal your heart. The ex-One Direction singer released a teaser for his new song, ‘Dusk Till Dawn,’ on Sept. 7, sharing a heist-themed video with car chases and bomb fuses. It’s going to be lit!

No, that’s not an outtake from Baby Driver. That’s Zayn Malik driving the car, baby! The former member of One Direction is dropping his new song, “Dusk Till Dawn,” on Sep. 7 and he gave a preview of the track – and its video – four days before its release. In the Sept. 3 video, Zayn is seen behind the wheel of a sports car as it peels out into busy traffic. A fuse was lit. A mysterious woman (probably the video’s co-star Jemima Kirke, 32,) walks through what appears to be a seedy corner of China Town. Zayn chases down someone – or is being chased. It’s all so very thrilling!

This preview was only a few seconds, but it was long enough to get fans hyped for the new track. Zayn had already gotten fans excited by Tweeting out the video’s “cover art” on Sept. 1, sharing what looked like a throwback movie poster from the 1970s or 80s. This followed his “apology” for skipping out on the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Zayn became the first 1D member to take home a Moonperson, thanks to his collaboration with Taylor Swift, 27, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” However, Zayn bailed on the awards show. To make it up to his Zquad, Zayn posted a video that showed him nervously opening the briefcase. There was this ticking sound, too. Uh-oh. Is Zayn about to blow up – literally?

Fans will have to wait to see the video for “Dusk Until Dawn” (featuring Sia, 41) to see what happens. From the preview, it appears that this will be similar to Baby Driver or The Transporter movies. Zayn will be tasked with transporting something (or someone) in a high-speed, dangerous adventure. Whatever happens, it should be a wild time.

This song will be Zayn’s second 2017 single, as he released “Still Got Time” in March, according to Billboard. Will he drop a new album before the year is over? Maybe. When he does release his sophomore record, it will be sincerely different than his debut, Mind Of Mine. “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed,” he said in an Aug. 2017 interview with VMAN magazine. “…I’ve been doing it so much. I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm. That’s why I called it Mind of Mine, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It’s an evolution.”

Are you counting down the days until Zayn releases his new song, HollywoodLifers?