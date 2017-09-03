Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hold Hands While Dressed Like Clone Couple In Leather Outfits

Seeing double! Selena Gomez and her fella The Weeknd were two-of-a-kind while holding hands on a casual outing in NYC! Take about a peek at this leather-clad couple right here!

Just when we thought The Weeknd, 27, and Selena Gomez, 25, couldn’t be cuter any together, they went and did it again! The musical couple stepped out together in matching leather jackets! We can’t handle the cuteness! What’s that old expression again? “Great couples think alike”? Well if that’s not it, it should be because after roughly 9 months together, these two basically have the same fashion sense! Need more pics of this adorable twosome? Head right here!

Selena and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd’s real name) have truly been making the most of the holiday weekend! On Sept. 1, they grabbed ice cream together in the Big Apple and the next day, they were spotted cuddling with puppies at New York pet store! Talk about the most adorable outings ever! But before all that fun, they shared a romantic dinner together on Aug. 31! And, according to our sources, some serious PDA between the “Fetish” singer and her man went down!

“Selena and Abel sat deep inside the restaurant so they would have privacy,” an eyewitness previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of their dinner. “She was dressed in a dark number that was almost goth-like with her hair pulled back and a hat covering her face. It was very intimate. They were very much into each constantly looking at each other adoringly. She ran her hands through his hair and he held her hands on the table as they sat across from each other.” So hot! Selena and Abel seriously need to take Manhattan more often!

