Scott Disick Spotted With Mystery Woman At Same Fair As Kourtney Kardashian — Awkward Run In?

Uh-oh. Scott Disick went on a date with yet another gorgeous woman, taking this new babe to a festival in Los Angeles. There was just one problem – his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was also there!

There’s nothing more awkward than running into your ex while you’re out on a date with someone else. That nearly happened to Scott Disick, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, according to the Daily Mail. “The Lord” decided to hit up a chili festival in Los Angeles on Sept. 3 with a smoking hot woman by his side. As it turns out, Kourt is also a chili fan, as she decided to visit the festival with her (and Scott’s) kids, Mason Disick, 7, and Penelope Disick, 5. Forget chili recipes – this was a recipe for disaster, especially if Mason and Penelope happened to bump into their daddy with his latest fling. Thankfully, everyone was spared that awkwardness, as there were reportedly no signs that these two ran into each other, according to the Mail.

While Kourt and the kids bumping into Scott with this latest lady would have been incredibly awkward, it would have been much more unpleasant had Younes Benjima, 24, been there. Scott is “crazy jealous” over Kourt’s new boyfriend, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Scott can’t handle the fact that Kourt has completely gotten over him. It doesn’t help that Younes is hotter and younger than Scott, and her new relationship is a real “shock to [his] system.”

Perhaps that’s why he keeps partying with young women, much like the stunning lady by his side for this festival date. He hung out with 19-year-old model Lindsay Vrckovnik on Aug. 15, one day after he was spotted with 19-year-old Bella Thorne. What are the chances that Scott’s mystery date was 19-years-old? She certainly looked youthful, as this woman flaunted her long legs while wearing a tight Kith x Coca-Cola one-piece under a pair of cutoff shorts. Maybe Scott was hoping he’d run into Kourt so he could show off his date? Hmm.

Even if there was a run-in, it doesn’t seem like Kourtney would care that much. She’s been living her best life with Younes. A day before taking her kids to the festival, she and her model boyfriend hit up the Malibu Fair. Younes was all over the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, as he was spotted with his arm casually draped around Kourt. She even reached up to hold his hand over his shoulder – so cute! Kourt was seen holding onto two stuffed animals, as Younes might have won them for her at a carnival game. Truly, the real prize is Younes, right?

