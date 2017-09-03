Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner ‘Didn’t Get Along’ Until Recently: ‘We’re Completely Different’

Kylie Jenner helps her friend Jordyn Woods as she processes the death of her father in the Sept. 3 episode of ‘Life of Kylie.’ We also learn more about Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s relationship!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Jordyn Woods, 19, visit a fan with cystic fibrosis. The young girl is super excited, and it’s so sweet to see. After they get back in the car, it gets a little dark when Kylie breaks down crying from the experience because she starts thinking about how she’s going to lose her family members one day! Meanwhile, Jordyn wants to get a tattoo that honors her father, and she works with an artist to chose a design.

Next, Kylie heads to Madame Tussauds in Hollywood to unveil her wax figure and it’s totally eerie. While Kylie is distracted, Jordyn’s finds out about a meeting that has come up for her personal business, but she can’t go because she’s supposed to travel to London with Kylie & Co. Her mom isn’t happy at all, and Jordyn opens up about struggling to find the balance between supporting Kylie and working on her own business.

The crew arrives in London, and goes to the zoo, because there’s a butterfly section and Kylie is obsessed with the bugs, even though she’s…terrified of them. “I am the butterfly,” she says. What?

Anyway, Jordyn reveals that Kylie and Kendall Jenner, 21, didn’t get along well back in the day. “We are completely different people,” Kylie also admits of her sister in a confessional. “We have different opinions on everything and do everything differently…I don’t think we’d be friends if we weren’t sisters.” But she does say that they get along most of the time, and the three girls meet up in London and have an amazing time!

Finally, Kylie and Jordyn ride motorcycles to honor Jordyn’s late dad, who loved to ride. After a quick lesson, they’re off! “When Jordyn lost her dad, it made me appreciate my dad a lot more,” Kylie says. “We have to appreciate the people we love while they’re here.” Aww.

