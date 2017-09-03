14 Photos Of Kaia Gerber, 16, & Cindy Crawford, 51, Looking Like Absolute Flawless Twins

While many mother-daughter duos look-alike, there’s something to be said for Cindy Crawford & her daughter Kaia Gerber’s striking resemblance. Kaia’s identical to her model mom, & we have the pics to prove it!

Cindy Crawford, 51, and her clone daughter Kaia Gerber, 16, are both ultra-beautiful, and, despite their 35-year age gap, they’re near replicas. While Kaia certainly looked like her mom when she was little, the older she gets, the more the teen’s proven to be her mom’s doppelgänger! The two seem to embrace their twin-appearance too, as they frequently post pics of themselves together, usually when they’re wearing similar or even matching clothes. But their similarities don’t stop with their style and facial features. The two also have matching 5’9 heights, modeling careers, and of course those signature Cali-girl waves. Click here to see pics of other mother-daughter duos who could be twins.

Last year in September 2016, Cindy and Kaia attended Fashion Week together in NYC, and fans couldn’t stop gushing about how they looked like total twins at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards. The pair even wore LBDs and matching heels on the red carpet! At the event, Kaia was honored with receiving the Breakthrough Model of the Year award, and her whole family was there to celebrate with her! The night was made extra special with the announcement that Kaia had scored her first beauty campaign as the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. Clearly, the teen beauty is following in her supermodel mom’s footsteps.

Kaia was also compared to her mother when she appeared on the cover of Love Magazine in January 2017. The stunning shot, which was taken by Kendall Jenner, 21, features Kaia looking over her shoulder wearing minimal makeup and her hair styled in loose waves. “She’s getting more beautiful, which I did not even think was possible,” Kendall gushed of Kaia to the publication after photographing her. “Listen, we’re all trying to get all our work in now before she hits the scene. When that happens we’ll all go broke!”

