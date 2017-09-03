These two make giving back look good! ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks and his heiress GF Chloe Green were spied passionately kissing while getting items for Hurricane Harvey victims! Check out their steamy PDA right here!

Whether they’re frolicking in scantily clad costumes at festivals or rolling through Target, Jeremy Meeks, 33, and his new girlfriend Chloe Green, 26, are just too hot for words! And they are all about supporting those in need! The fashion world’s It Couple decided to spend their Saturday (Sept. 2) doing some fundraising for Hurricane Harvey survivors! They dropped by an event in LA where participants scoured the aisles of Target for items individuals recovering from the devastating natural disaster might need, according to the Daily Mail. So thoughtful! During the day of giving, Chloe and Jeremy weren’t shy about their fiery romance, either! In fact, those on hand caught them sharing a kiss! Check out loads more photos of these two right here!

Despite the rising temperature, both Jeremy and Chloe opted for denim for the fundraising event. The fashion heiress kept it simple in a grey tee and jeans with shredded knees while her model BF chose some fashionable black jeans and a collared shirt featuring a elaborate black-and-white design. They each loaded up shopping carts with tons of necessities to be sent to survivors, and appeared to be having the time of their lives! And, of course, Jeremy took the time to plant a kiss on her Chloe’s cheek! So, so sweet! We just can’t enough of these two!

Despite their constant affection for one another, not everyone is convinced that they’re quite so head-over-heels for each other! According to our sources, Jeremy’s ex Melissa Meeks doesn’t think Jeremy’s really falling for Chloe! “Melissa has major doubts about Jeremy‘s sincerity or integrity in his current relationship with Chloe,” a source close to the former couple previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But Melissa has vowed to take the high ground. For the sake of their kids, Melissa will not speak ill of their father, despite her doubts about his current relationship lasting. Melissa fears Jeremy is just using Chloe but she hopes, for Chloe’s sake, she is wrong.” Boy, if that’s the case, they’ve certainly fooled us!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Jeremy and Chloe’s thoughtful outing as much as us!? Let us know below!