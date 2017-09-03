Cardi B Has A Nip Slip Before Meeting Beyoncé At Made In America Festival

Cardi B slayed the game while performing at the star-studded Made in America Festival on Sept. 2, but her shining moment was being greeted by Beyoncé afterwards! Even though Cardi suffered a nip slip on stage, she was all smiles while taking a pic with Bey!

Cardi B, 24, is living large! The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star is taking the rap game by storm, especially after the monumental success of her single “Bodak Yellow.” She took the stage to perform her smash hit at the star-studded Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 2, and she handled her nip slip like a champ! Cardi didn’t seem to mind in the least, since all her dreams came true when Beyoncé, 35, walked up and showed her serious love afterwards. The dynamic duo posed for an adorable pic and Cardi was ecstatic to have the coolest fan ever. Cardi went braless in her sexy chained ensemble, while Bey opted for an eye-catching top and mini shorts!

“What I always longed for,” the former reality icon captioned her pic on stage. Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles, 63, also gave Cardi a big hug afterwards, so it was a night of epic proportions. JAY-Z, 47, headlines the highly anticipated festival, which boasts performances from talented artists like The Chainsmokers, J. Cole, 32, Solange, 31, and Migos! Cardi is living it up to the fullest, especially after announcing that she’s got an epic new album coming our way in Oct. 2017. She has the number one song streaming in the country and a slew of A-list fans that are already singing her praises!

After performing at the OVO Fest, Veld Festival and more, she’s clearly a hot commodity! Cardi first teased her hot new music at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27. “You want to know something? I was going to drop an EP in a month from now, but I’m going to drop my album,” she said. Luckily, now we know there’s only a two month wait until her next single drops! In addition to her sky-rocketing career, Cardi’s romantic life is also heating up, since her and Offset, 25, are still going strong. They’re not engaged yet, but who knows what the future holds!

