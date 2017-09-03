Are Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie ‘Consciously Re-Coupling’? The Truth About Their Relationship

A new story claims Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been working out their differences in intensive therapy! So, we did some digging and here’s what we learned!

Let’s face it, we’d all love to see Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, reconcile their differences and move forward together! It’s only human! For all intents and purposes they appeared to be the perfect couple! So it’s tempting to believe a new story out that claims the once-idyllic Hollywood pair are sorting through their past through weeks of intensive therapy, allowing them to “consciously re-couple” for the sake of their family. However, according our insiders, although the new story is promising, it just isn’t true! Head here to check out some of Angie and Brad’s most incredible moments!

“There were a lot of tears,” Ian Halperin, the couple’s unofficial biographer, told the Daily Mail regarding a supposed meeting between the two A-listers that led to rehab and spiritual counseling. “Nothing was left on the table. They had it out, right there and then in this very modest house. In that moment they decided to make a fresh start. It was a ‘come to Jesus meeting’ that marked the beginning of a new phase in their relationship.” So sweet and beautiful! Sadly, our insider has very different news for fans.

“Brad and Angie are getting along and are both very much focused on the kids,” a source close to the couple shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But there is no sign of re-coupling.” Sigh. As heartbreaking as this dose of reality, it’s far more in line with what we’ve been hearing from their camps. “Brad’s over it and he believes Angelina crossed the line when she accused him of being abusive towards the kids,” an insider previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, referring to an alleged violent altercation that took place on a plane, supposedly leading Angie to initially file for divorce. Of course, this doesn’t mean a reunion is out of the question, but clearly it’s not a possibility at the moment.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are Brad and Angie going to mend fences or is the end nigh?! Let us know!

