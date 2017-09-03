Tiny Dances In Skin-Tight Bodysuit While Partying With Blac Chyna At The Club: Tempting T.I.?

Look who Tameka Harris just happened to bump into at the club: Blac Chyna! While these two ladies were having a blast, Tiny rocked a skin-tight outfit that would have made her hubby, T.I., wish he were there with her!

If there are any two women who can light up a club, it’s Blac Chyna, 29, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. These two hung out while partying on Sept. 2, and Blac hand to capture the happy reunion for social media. “I miss her so much!!!” Blac wrote while recording a snap. How sweet! Speaking of missing Tiny, T.I., 36, must have been feeling bad case of FOMO after seeing his estranged wife in a tight bodysuit that barely held everything in. Looking good, Tiny! Seriously, this was a massive clash of cleavage between these two ladies. It was hard to tell who was the winner, but the loser was clear: Tip, for he wasn’t there to show his appreciation for his wife.

So, where was Mechie? Blac’s 24-year-old rapper boyfriend wasn’t on camera for this happy reunion. Either he was busy elsewhere or this was a girl’s night. Either way, the romance between him and Chyna is still going strong. Though there were rumors that they had broken up, Blac and Mechie squashed all talk of a split by going on a sexy date night on Aug. 29. The two were spotted out in LA, proving to everyone that the reports of their relationship’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

Though, perhaps the most shocking part of Blac and Tiny’s snap was not how those clothes somehow managed to stay on those amazing bodies, but that Tameka had ditched her new red hair! The Xscape singer underwent a major makeover, debuting a fire engine red bob that seemed to crank up her fierceness to 11. This new look definitely set T.I. on fire, as a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that, while he thinks she’s beautiful “no matter what her hair looks like,” the red hair was a major turn-on!

Maybe Tiny thought the red clashed with the silver jumpsuit? Got to keep an eye out for fashion. However, the one thing that goes with any club outfit: booty poppin’. Following her split from Tip (after that whole drama surrounding Bernice Burgos, 37) Tiny got her badonk – and her confidence – back in shape. Tiny upped her game when it came to making her booty pop, and she’s made sure T.I. knew by sending him videos of her twerking and shaking her moneymaker. Did she bust out any of these moves on the dance floor with Blac?

Who do you think had the hotter outfit, HollywoodLifers?