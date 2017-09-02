Who Is The Twerking Queen? Rihanna, Tiny & More Stars Face-Off In Booty Shaking Battle

When a girl walks in with an itty bitty waist and a round thing in your face you — know she’s about to twerk it! But who does it best? Which sultry star is the greatest at getting down? Check out pics of Rihanna, Tiny, Kylie Jenner and more twerking and you decide!

Some celebrities just have got it going on in the behind department. But not all of them know how to shake what their mama gave them. Celebrities who can really twerk it are a rare breed, but we’ve rounded up the true twerking queens in the gallery above. As you can see, stars like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter and more know exactly what they are doing and have given memorable twerking performances on social media and in public. Some stars — like enemies Tiny and Bernice Burgos — clearly like to go head to head when it comes to twerking. Check out the hottest pics of Tiny and Bernice here.

So who ultimately wins this butt boasting game? Take a peek at the best shots of stars twerking it in the gallery above and tell us who you think would win if they were facing off in a booty shaking battle! It’s not easy to pic out who is truly the best twerker. When you have ladies with legendary derrières like Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj up against younger talent like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus, how are you even supposed to begin to decide?

Even if you can never choose who will wear the Twerking Queen crown and sit on the Booty Beauty throne, you can have a great time watching them work it! After all, the best part of twerking is it brings people together. No, seriously, have you seen how many people watch stars’ twerking videos on Instagram? It’s crazy!

HollywoodLifers, who is the Twerking Queen? Let us know below!