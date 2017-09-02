Tiny’s 6 Wildest Hairstyles: Her Fiery Red Wig, Intricate Blue Braids & More

Tiny Harris is anything but boring! The Xscape singer is known for her wild hairstyles that seem to change every day. Take a look at her six hottest looks, including brightly colored wigs and immaculate braids in our Tiny gallery!

You never know what you’re going to get when Tiny Harris, 41, steps out on the town. The Xscape singer and wife to rapper T.I., 36, loves herself some wicked hairstyles, and she’s not shy about trying new things. We’re all better off for it! Whether she’s rocking candy-colored wigs or a more intricate ‘do, Tiny hits the nail on the head every time. Check out her six wildest styles in our gallery above!

What a babe, right? Tiny turned heads at an after party for the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28 when she rolled up in a fiery red wig. Seriously, it was fire engine red. We’re pretty sure that only she could make this work! While Tiny’s actual hair is a beautiful honey brown color, the VMAs are definitely the place to switch your look up. Why not try something like a bright wig? She was giving total Jessica Rabbit realness in this look.

We love when she rocked impossibly long braids while on vacation in the Bahamas in July. The singer was in the midst of her marital drama with estranged husband T.I., and was basically living her best life. She picked a fun and flirty hairstyle to match her carefree mood, braiding her highlighted hair oh-so intricately. We’re obsessed with this beach babe look. If you’re looking for more hair inspiration, turn to more of Tiny’s amazing hairstyles, seen in the gallery at the top of this post!

HollywoodLifers, which one of Tiny’s wild hairstyles is your favorite? Let us know!