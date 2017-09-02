Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Snuggle During Romantic Ice Cream Date In NYC

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd had a hankering for something sweet last night, Sept. 1, and headed out to GROM, a popular NYC gelato shop. Check out these adorable pics of them snuggling and walking arm and arm on this delectable date night!

Okay, get ready for an awesome scoop! Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weekend, 27, are both crazy for ice cream! Alright, maybe that wasn’t a big shocker, seeing as most of us love that sweet frozen confection, but it was still pretty cute to find out that they are just like us when fans snapped pics of the adorable couple on a romantic date night in NYC last night, Friday, Sept. 1. The two were seen stopping by GROM, a popular gelato shop in Manhattan, and the pics Sel’s followers took of the pair snuggling up while ordering some delicious ice cream have us totally melting!

In the shots you can see the couple waiting in line, sitting in the shop and Selena holding a caramel-colored cone. Yum! You can check out all of the pics in the gallery above. There is even a shot of them strolling down a NYC street after grabbing their late night dessert. So freaking adorable. It’s so cool (pun intended) to see an A-list couple like Selena and The Weeknd having a totally normal romantic outing, just like any of us would have with our bae! See pics of Selena and The Weeknd dressed like a clone couple, here.

Just one night before, Aug. 31, the “Fetish” songstress and the “Starboy” singer enjoyed a romantic dinner for two at an Italian eatery Olio e Piú in New York City. “Selena and Abel sat deep inside the restaurant so they would have privacy,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about their cute date night. “It was very intimate. They were very much into each constantly looking at each other adoringly. She ran her hands through his hair and he held her hands on the table as they sat across from each other.” These two are just off the charts adorable!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd’s adorable NYC date night? Is grabbing the sweet treat of ice cream too cute or what? Let us know below!