Melania Trump Wears High Heels Again While Visiting Flood Victims & People Are Outraged

After Melania Trump was dragged for wearing stilettos while visiting victims of Hurricane Harvey, the First Lady seemingly trolled critics by rocking heels again. Furious citizens blasted her with tweets and memes!

You think after the public outcry over her fashion, Melania Trump, 47, would have left her heels at home? The First Lady was dragged after she rocked a pair of 5-inch stilettos when visiting flood-ravaged Texas on Aug. 29. In what could be either a tone-deaf fashion choice or a middle finger to her critics, the First Lady once again rocked high heels. She wore a pair of snakeskin pumps while she and husband, President Donald Trump, 71, boarded Air Force One on Sept. 2. The First Couple were off to visit Houston and parts of Louisiana devastated by Harvey’s rain, according to Daily Mail, and people were once again outraged by Melania’s outfit.

“Melania is doubling down on her high heels … [she has] no empathy or moral character at all,” one person tweeted. Others blasted Melania for using Texas as her “runway,” with one wondering if she knew it was “flood week and not fashion week?” While many were blasting Melania for wearing heels again, a lot of Trump supporters were ecstatic by the choice, as they saw it as Melania’s way of trolling her critics. This only made some shake their heads in disgust. “Trumpsters praising Melania for wearing heels, making me sorely miss having an eloquent, educated FLOTUS who fought for health and education.” Seems someone’s missing Michelle Obama, 53.

She reportedly changed out of her dress into “slacks, [a] blouse and sneaks” while on Air Force One, according to one Twitter user. If this was the case, why didn’t she dress like that in the first place? This controversy (Heelgate? Heelghazi?) began because Melania was wore impractical footwear to a place that was swallowed up by historical rainfalls. A lot of people said Melania’s heels were indicative of how she and President Trump were out of touch. Why add more fuel to the fire?

Melania in heels & a dress this time. Trumps are a total fail at optics. A big FU to hurricane victims. #harvey #melania — Laurie Briggs (@LaurieBriggs11) September 2, 2017

Like Trump, Melania is doubling down on her high heels.. these people have no empathy or moral character at all… — Susan Hunt (@StSusanHunt) September 2, 2017

Sad the people in Texas have nothing, then here comes Melania in her $2000 heels. Pawn the shoes, they can feed at least 100 people. — Sharon King (@Sharon20212) September 2, 2017

Melania in heels again. Does she know it's flood week & not fashion week in TX? Maybe she'll emerge with her white sneakers again? — ML Webb (@MLWebb2) September 2, 2017

Trumpsters praising Melania for wearing heels, making me sorely miss having an eloquent, educated FLOTUS who fought for health & education — Amanda Stark (@HTLHellcat) September 2, 2017

Texas isn't Melania Trump's runway. If you're coming to lend a helping hand, dress the part. Anything else should be viewed as a photo op — Fernando (@BERNIEBURNIN) September 2, 2017

With Hurricane Harvey leaving at least 45 dead and more than 32,000 people displaced, it’s probably not the right time to bust out the Louboutins. While Melania wears clothes worth thousands of dollars to Texas, many stars are donating that money towards relief efforts. Kevin Hart, Beyonce and the Kardashians have pledged thousands to the people of Houston. President Trump has promised to donate $1 million of his personal money, according to NPR. That’s a huge gesture, and while Melania doesn’t need to match her husband’s donation, perhaps she can make a gesture of her own by ditching the heels for a while?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Melania leave the heels at home?

