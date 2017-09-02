Prince Harry’s Gift To Meghan Markle: Inside The Love Shack Where They Stayed On Her B-Day

OMG! We’re learning new details on how Prince Harry decided to romance Meghan Markle for her birthday in Africa! Let’s just say he made it a night she won’t soon forget!

As all true fans know, Prince Harry‘s, 32, stunning girlfriend Meghan Markle‘s 36th birthday was Aug. 4 and the redheaded royal decided to treat her to something truly special to mark the occasion! Sure, he could have whisked her away to Paris or hosted a feast for her in the British Virgin Islands but that’s just not his style! Instead he chose to introduce her to one of his favorite places on Earth — Botswana, Africa. That’s right, Harry took his ladylove to the Dark Continent where they settled into a tent camp for the special night! HEAD HERE TO SEE PICS OF THEIR DIGS.

Harry and Meghan first took a romantic hike in the wild. Then the lovebirds headed back to Meno a Kwena, an exclusive tent camp that afforded them lots of privacy but few modern amenities! But the structure they stayed in was a sprawling tent with curtains and fans to make the space more hospitable during the steamy African nights! Their particular tent overlooked the scenic Boteti River nearby, per the Daily Mail! Talk about the perfect retreat! Check out more photos of this adorable couple right here!

As we previously reported, Harry and Meghan’s trip also included a visit to Victoria Falls in Zambia as they wrapped up their vacation. They took in the gorgeous views of the waterfalls and rested at the lodge in Livingstone. Although rumors continually circulated that Harry might be getting down on one knee during this month-long trip we’ve yet to hear if he actually popped the question! Because, honestly, this sounds like the perfect place to put a ring on it!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these juicy details from their getaway as much as we are?! Let us know!