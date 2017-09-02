Made In America Live Stream: Watch JAY-Z, Solange, The Chainsmokers & More Perform

JAY-Z, J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, Solange, Migos and more are performing at the 2017 Budweiser Made In America Festival starting today, Sept. 2, and you can watch all of the action with this free live stream!

Need something to do this Labor Day weekend? Starting at 1:30 PM EST, TIDAL members and non-members alike can tune into the Budweiser-sponsored Made In America festivities going down in Philadelphia, PA, on Sept. 2 and 3. You can view a live stream of the Rocky/Liberty stages, which will feature performances from Migos, Solange, J. Cole, The Chainsmokers and festival founder JAY-Z, above. Otherwise, scroll to watch a live stream of the TIDAL and Freedom stages to watch Cash Cash, NETSKY and more.

Yes, the headliners at MIA are amazing, but you won’t want to miss some of the up-and-comers, too. Rising artists on the bill include Wizkid, A R I Z O N A, Ari Lennox, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Stormzy, Carter Winter, THEY., Jorja Smith, Karen Rodriguez, Nick Grant, Mozart La Para, Smino, KYLE, Downtown Boys, and Maleek Berry — you don’t want to miss any of them!

Past performers at MIA have included Rihanna, Coldplay and DJ Khaled, but with JAY-Z set to debut live versions of his new 4:44 songs, it’s safe to say that this year will be the most lit one yet. Here’s the full schedule:

HollywoodLife.com will also be on site at the fest all weekend, so be sure to find us on Instagram and Snapchat (@hollywoodlifers) for a close-up look!

