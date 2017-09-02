Is Kanye West Throwing Shade At Taylor Swift? See His Message About ‘Good & Evil’ As Tension Rises

A picture is worth a thousand words, but is Kanye West’s t-shirt throwing a ton of shade at Taylor Swift? As Tay and Ye’s feud escalates, Yeezy may have used his wardrobe to take a subtle shot at his rival.

Either Kanye West, 40, is secretly a huge fan of British post-punk, or his choice of t-shirts was a low-key statement about his ongoing battle with one Taylor Swift, 27. Yeezy was spotted wearing a shirt featuring The Pop Group, a 1970s rock band formed in Bristol, England. While the front of Kanye’s shirt featured the group’s singer, Mark Stewart, the back of his top had the title of The Pop Group’s 1979 single, “She Is Beyond Good And Evil.” While normally this shirt would be Kanye’s way of declaring his love for an under-appreciated music genre, with all his beef with Taylor, it’s hard to not take it as a possible diss.

First up, big up to Ye for showing love to The Pop Group. Secondly, and speaking of love, if there was a double meaning to Kanye’s wardrobe choice, it may not have been an attack on Taylor. Instead, it may have been a love letter to Kim Kardashian, 36. Mark Stewart once described “She Is Beyond Good And Evil” as a song depicting “unconditional love as a revolutionary force,” according to KCET, “where idealism and energy mix poetic, existential, and political yearnings with the romantic idea of passing through nihilism and emerging on the other side with something positive, something beyond.”

After all, the song has lyrics like “got no father, immortal wife / I’d exchange my soul for her / There’s no antidote for her / I’d exchange my life for her.” It also includes the line of “Our only defense is to gather as an army / I hold you like a gun.” A man without a father who sees his wife as a divine object, someone he would gladly give his life for? That sounds a lot like Kanye, right? No wonder he’s a fan of the song.

Huh. Kanye West is possibly a post-punk fan. Can the world even deal with that? Does this mean he’s going to release an album where he covers The Pop Group, Wire, Pere Ubu, and Public Image Limited? That might be…kind of awesome. As the world waits to hear Kanye sing about how his only defense is to gather as an army, his army of fans is mobilizing to strike against Taylor. Her album, Reputation, drops on Nov. 10, which happens to be the anniversary of Donda West’s death. Ye’s fans plan to stream his song “Hey Mama” enough times so that it gets the #1 spot on daily streams. Not only will this prevent any of Taylor’s songs from topping the chart, but it would also send a message that she shouldn’t mess with Ye. While Kanye, Kim and Taylor may be “beyond good and evil,” Yeezy’s fans are certainly not.

What do you think about Kanye’s shirt, HollywoodLifers? Is he just a music fan or do you think he was sending a message?

