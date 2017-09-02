Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Get Cozy While Celebrating The Eid Mubarak Holiday With Family — See Pic

So cute! Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Foster just posted the most adorable photo of her daughter and her BF Zayn Malik getting together for Eid Mubarak, the Muslim celebration! Check out the amazing pic!

Talk about one good-looking family! Yolanda Foster, 53, just shared the cutest photo of her family sitting down together for the Muslim celebration of Eid Mubarak! Of course that means her stunning daughter Gigi Hadid, 22, and her fella Zayn Malik, 24, were on hand for the revelry and this pic is EVERYTHING! The photo was taken during Zayn and his mother Trish Malik‘s visit from the UK. Head here for more pics of Gigi and her chiseled man!

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating,” Yolanda captioned the family snap along with the heart emoji. This isn’t the first time that Yolanda has generously gifted fans a peek at Gigi and Zayn being adorable in recent days. On Aug. 30, she shared a completed cute black-and-white still of her daughter and Zayn lovingly embracing. We have to add that the former One Direction member was shirtless, making this hot snap one for the books! And if that isn’t incredible enough, she called Zayn “family” in the pic’s caption! We knew Gig and Zayn were close but this is HUGE!

The gorgeous cover girl has come under fire recently for a clip in which she seems to mock a small Buddha doll. This had Chinese fans demanding she be removed from the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will be held in Shanghai this year. And because Zayn is basically the perfect BF, our insiders says he wanted to defend Gigi! “Zayn is furious people are accusing Gigi of being racist,” a source close to Gigi previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s begging her to let him go on a Twitter rant defending her but she’s asked him to stay quiet for now. She doesn’t want him feeding the trolls.” Aww! He’s the sweetest!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU loving this family snap as much as we are?! Let us know!