G-Eazy & Halsey Romance Heating Up ‘Fast’ — They’re In The ‘Honeymoon Phase & Enjoying The Ride’

G-Eazy and Halsey's chemistry is off the charts!

Halsey, 22, and rapper G-Eazy, 28, sent the rumor mill into overdrive with their steamy PDA while performing their forthcoming duet, “Him & I”, on Aug. 30. The dynamic duo reportedly shared a passionate kiss on stage during Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour, so what’s really going on? “Things are happening pretty fast and its exciting but a bit scary as well because it feels so right,” a source close to Halsey tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both are looking forward to seeing where things go but so far so good. They just don’t want to ruin a potential good thing by rushing into it because they still would love to work together if the relationship part of things falls through since they really enjoy each others music. It’s clearly a honeymoon phase situation and they are enjoying the ride.” See pics of G-Eazy, right here.

Their on-stage chemistry is totally off the charts! An eyewitness tells Fuse that G-Eazy and Halsey were “kissing for several seconds, with the crowd at Blue Nile in New Orleans going wild for the unexpected make-out session.” Then, G-Eazy even started gushing over his rumored new flame, calling her “beautiful” and “talented.” They also slayed the stage as he showed off his lyrical prowess while performing “Now or Never” and “Me, Myself & I.” After getting a taste of their highly anticipated new jam, fans are hoping to hear it on G-Eazy’s upcoming third studio album titled The Beautiful and Damned.

The rapper had nothing but nice things to say about Halsey, complimenting how talented and accomplished she is ahead of the performance. “If [Halsey and G-Eazy] weren’t dating before, or if they weren’t an item afterwards, they definitely were together last night,” our source at the event also revealed. “Backstage, they were holding each other and occasionally kissing before and after their performance. They played up being in a relationship on the night. They really had eyes for each other and it looks like something is brewing.”

😘 @halsey and @g_eazy kissed, full makeout, after debuting HIM & I at #DiveBarTour. Then G said, "Give it up for Halsey. That's my boo!" pic.twitter.com/5WYeAET6Pm — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 31, 2017

