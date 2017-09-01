5 Things You Didn’t Know About Tupac Shakur

With A&E diving into a six-hour investigation series about who murdered Tupac Shakur, we’ve put together five things you may have never known about the legendary actor.

Suge Knight posted bail for Tupac in exchange for him signing with Death Row.

In 1993, Tupac was charged with sexually assaulting woman — he denied the charges. He was later convicted of first-degree sexual abuse, but continued to claim he was innocent. In 1995, his case was on appeal as he couldn’t raise the $1.4 million bail. Suge stepped up and paid it, in exchange for the rapper releasing three albums under Suge’s Death Row label.

He was from NY — regardless of being a west coast rapper.

In the East Coast–West Coast rivalry, Tupac was the focal point for the West Coast as Death Row Records was LA based, and Notorious B.I.G. was the focal for East Coast, as Bad Boy Records was New York based. However, Tupac was actually from East Harlem in New York City. He started his rap career in Baltimore, going by the name MC New York.

Tupac was an actor, too.

In a production at the Apollo Theater that raised funds for Jessie Jackson’s presidential campaign, a 13-year-old Tupac starred in A Raisin in the Sun as Travis Younger.

His final album was released under a different name.

The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory was the fifth album, released under one of his stage names, Makaveli. It was done in seven days — written and recorded in three and mixed in four — in August 1996. It was set to be released in March 1997, but after he passed away on September 7, 1996, Suge Knight released it early.

He and B.I.G. were once friends.

While they ended up on different sides of the East Coast/West Coast rivalry, at one point they were friends, and even recorded together.

