Kendall Jenner Still Dating A$AP Rocky After Blake Griffin Dates: She’s ‘Keeping Her Options Open’

She’s been spotted out with Blake Griffin various times in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean Kendall Jenner is settling down into an exclusive relationship. Actually, she’s reportedly still seeing A$AP Rocky, too!

Kendall Jenner, 21, just LOVES keeping us guessing about her relationship status! Throughout the beginning of the year, she seemed to finally be committing to A$AP Rocky, 28, so it’s shocked us all when she started spending so much time with Blake Griffin lately. Well, it turns out that the 21-year-old simply isn’t ready to settle down right now! “Kendall is keeping her options open,” an insider tells People. “She’s still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there’s potential there.”

For more than a year, Kendall and A$AP have been photographed hanging out on and off, but for most of that time, she was also often spotted with Jordan Clarkson. In the spring, though, the supermodel seemed to be all about A$AP — they even spent the entire night together at the Met Gala, although they didn’t walk the red carpet as a couple. This past month, though, Kendall and Blake have been photographed at various restaurants and clubs in Los Angeles, sparking romance rumors.

“It’s hard for Kendall to settle down still because her schedule is so crazy and she’s always traveling,” People’s source adds. With fall fashion weeks coming up, we can likely expect to see Kendall trotting the globe with her model friends, like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, once again. Plus, basketball season is about to start up, which means Blake’s schedule is a lot busier, as well. Looks like those two will have to enjoy their summer fling while it lasts!

