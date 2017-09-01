Hurricane Irma Escalates To Category 3 & Threatens The Carolinas: All The Latest Info

Hurricane Irma is growing more dangerous by the minute. The storm has strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane and could possibly wreak havoc on the southeastern United States. Here’s everything we know so far!

Hurricane season is not holding back. Hurricane Irma is currently gaining power in the Atlantic Ocean and could make landfall in the days after the Labor Day holiday. The tropical storm was officially declared a Category 3 storm on Aug. 31. The National Hurricane Center is calling Irma a “powerful hurricane,” and the storm will likely become a Category 4 storm by Sept. 4. Hurricane Irma currently has sustained winds of 115 mph.

As of Sept. 1, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for the southeastern United States or the Caribbean. The storm does not have a clear path as it steers towards the United States, but could end up having a devastating effect on the Carolinas. It is still too early to tell whether or not Hurricane Irma will hit the southeastern coast, but it could happen the weekend after Labor Day or early the next week, according to The Weather Channel.

Hurricane Irma is what is known as a “Cape Verde hurricane,” which forms in the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa, CNN reports. This type of hurricane goes all the way across the Atlantic Ocean and is often a large and very devastating hurricane. One of the most disastrous Cape Verde hurricane was Hurricane Ivan in 2004, which pummeled the Caribbean and United States and caused 123 deaths. The American GFS (Global Forecast System) model, run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, believes Hurricane Irma will curve north before it reaches the Caribbean, making the hurricane less likely to hit the United States. However, the European model, claims Hurricane Irma will continue to move west and hit the Caribbean after Labor Day.

For now, those living in the southeastern United States and Caribbean should keep a close eye on Hurricane Irma’s path, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas, leaving at least 40 dead. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on all the latest regarding Hurricane Irma.

