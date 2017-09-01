United States Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

Costa Rica is cursing to a spot in the 2018 World Cup, while the United States is just hanging on by a thread. These two will meet on Sept. 1 at 6:55 PM ET. Can the USA survive?

The clock is running out on the United States Men’s National Team. The Americans can’t afford to take another loss in the fifth round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Sadly, they’re about to face Costa Rica, a team that handed the Americans a massive loss in the opening stages of the Hexagonal. When these two teams meet on the field of Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, will it be the USMNT’s triumph or their downfall? Soccer fans better tune in to see who comes out of this game with a win.

The United States is currently third in the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (aka CONCACAF) qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The top-3 teams advance to the World Cup, with fourth place advancing to an inter-confederation playoff. A single point separates the USA from fourth place Panama. Los Canaleros have their hands full with their game against Mexico, but the US can’t sleep on this game in hopes that Panama blows it.

Clearly, coach Bruce Arena knows how important this game is. He called 26 players into training camp ahead of this match, according to US Soccer, allowing him to pick from the best and form the best roster to ensure a win. “I think we’re bringing in a good roster, one that has depth in every position and in which all 26 players have been with the National Team in 2017,” Brice said. “I think we have the right understanding as a group as to what needs to be done, and hopefully we can be successful in these next two games.”

The US started the Hex round with a pair of losses: a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mexico and an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Costa Rica. These failures led to coach Jurgen Klinsmann getting the boot, allowing Bruce to return to the fold. The USMNT has gone 2-0-2 in World Cup Qualifying, and the team won the 2017 Gold Cup. Oh, the team that the USMNT defeated in the Semi-finals to advance to the championship game? Costa Rica. The US beat Costa Rica, 2-0, snapping a seven-game unbeaten streak. Yet, that was just the Gold Cup. This is the World Cup, so expect Costa Rica to put up a stronger fight.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the USA will qualify for the World Cup?