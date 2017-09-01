T.I. & Tiny: The Sexy Twerking Videos She’s Sending Him That Put Bernice Burgos ‘To Shame’

You go girl! T.I. is getting an eyeful of Tiny, thanks to all the sexy twerking videos she keeps sending. An insider tells HL that Tiny’s moves even put Bernice Burgos’ twerking to shame. It’s a twerk-off!

“Tiny, 42, never used to have the confidence to send T.I., 36, sexy videos but that’s all changed,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Now she’s sending him x-rated videos all the time to keep him entertained during his downtime on set.” Wow, it sounds like these two have taken sexting nudes to the next level! The movie set our insider is referring to is for a new comedy called “The Trap,” which T.I. stars in and is also producing.

“Tiny has kids and is a classy woman so she’d never post her twerking skills on the internet but she’s got moves that put Bernice Burgos, 37, to shame.” Wait, what? Better than Bernice? That’s crazy, cause Bernice can shake her booty better than Miley Cyrus, which maybe isn’t saying much. Now for those keeping score, T.I. and Tiny, who have four amazing children together, continue to spend a lot of time together despite filing for divorce in April, 2017 after 7 years of marriage. Since the filing, T.I. has been rumored to have been hooking-up with infamous twerk-master and Instagram model Bernice, who some believe to be also partly to blame for TI and Tiny’s split.

“Tiny has some serious booty and unlike Bernice her butt is all natural,” dishes our source. “She can make it bounce like crazy and it drives T.I. wild. He can’t wait to get back to her to get a private show.” Sounds like Tiny and T.I. are still far from over for good. We hope they can find a way to continue to make each other happy!

